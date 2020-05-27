EPIC Coalition holding virtual town hall on youth mental health Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A local organization is holding a virtual town hall Thursday morning to provide information on youth mental health and substance use disorders and how to get help.

The Empowering People and Impacting Community (EPIC) Coalition is holding the meeting on video platform Zoom at 11 a.m. The public can join at zoom.us/j/5838938363 or can call in at 253-215-8782, meeting ID: 583 893 8363.

Panelists will also give information on minor healthcare rights, where and how to access help, community services available and tips to help youth cope during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting will include representatives from Child and Adolescent Clinic, Columbia Wellness, Community Integrated Health Services, CORE Health, Cowlitz Tribal Health Services, Hello Life, Family Health Center and Youth and Family Link.

