 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EPIC Coalition asks residents to complete survey on youth substance use
0 comments

EPIC Coalition asks residents to complete survey on youth substance use

{{featured_button_text}}

The Empowering People and Impacting Community (EPIC) Coalition is asking residents to complete its 2020 community survey on youth substance misuse in the area.

The survey results will help the organization improve its prevention strategies for youth and families, according to a press release.

The coalition was formed in 2018 after the area was identified as an under-served community experiencing high levels of underage drinking and drug use, crime, unemployment and school failure. The group is made of local volunteers from law enforcement, healthcare, school, media, business and other sectors to create programs to reduce underage drinking and drug use.

The survey is anonymous and available in English at https://www.research.net/r/CO LOEN2020 and in Spanish at https://es.research.net/r/CO LOSP2020.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News