EPIC Coalition asks residents to complete survey on youth substance use

The Empowering People and Impacting Community (EPIC) Coalition is asking residents to complete its 2020 community survey on youth substance misuse in the area.

The survey results will help the organization improve its prevention strategies for youth and families, according to a press release.

The coalition was formed in 2018 after the area was identified as an under-served community experiencing high levels of underage drinking and drug use, crime, unemployment and school failure. The group is made of local volunteers from law enforcement, healthcare, school, media, business and other sectors to create programs to reduce underage drinking and drug use.

The survey is anonymous and available in English at https://www.research.net/r/CO LOEN2020 and in Spanish at https://es.research.net/r/CO LOSP2020.

