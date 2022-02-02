EPA removes hundreds of containers of chemicals from a Kelso storage unit

Federal environmental officials are disposing of hundreds of improperly stored chemicals — including those that are highly flammable and in containers that hold as much as 55 gallons — from an abandoned Kelso storage unit.

Federal officials have collected 269 chemical containers in a Sunset Storage unit off South Pacific Avenue since Monday. Containers ranged from glass jars, 5-gallon buckets and 55-gallon barrels, said United States Environmental Protection Agency Spokesman Bill Dunbar.

Chemicals included the gasoline additive methyl tert-butyl ether, or MTBE, which can cause dizziness or throat irritation if inhaled and is highly flammable, says the EPA.

The EPA was called to dispose of the chemicals due to the large amount discovered Sunday by a contractor clearing the site for demolition, said Kelso City Manager Andrew Hamilton.

Hamilton said the city plans to raze the storage facility as part of its long-term goal to build an overpass over a road and railroad tracks from South Kelso to near the Three Rivers Golf Course. Clearing the chemicals delayed the long-running project by a few days, he said.

The EPA's Dunbar said officials are packing the chemicals to be disposed of at hazardous waste facilities in Utah and Arkansas. As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, officials were still loading substances. He said officials had packed the chemicals in 15 containers that range from 10 to 55 gallons.

Hamilton said law enforcement are investigating who rented the unit prior to the city acquiring the business for the overpass project.

Overpass

Hamilton said a bid for a company to tear down the storage unit and other businesses the city acquired for the overpass project will be posted soon.

The city will then post another bid for a company to start construction on the overpass. He said construction of the overpass could begin in midsummer and the city's website says completion is slated for fall 2024.

Two existing railroad crossings on the street level are scheduled to be closed at Mill and Yew streets once a bridge is built from Hazel Street, over the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway Railroad and South Pacific Avenue, to South River Road.

The Kelso City Council approved the project in 2013 to make the area between the railroad tracks and the Cowlitz River more open to development and safer to access. A June report says current project total is $29.3 million dollars.

