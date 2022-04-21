EPA proposes toxin limits in Washington waters as health officials warn of eating polluted fish in the Lower Columbia River

The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing limiting the amount of pollutants allowed to be discharged in Washington state waters, just as the state has warned some locally caught fish contains an unsafe amount of toxins.

Fish limits

The Washington and Oregon departments of health advise people to limit eating white sturgeon caught from the mouth of the Columbia River to the Bonneville Dam due to the amounts of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, found in fish tissue.

PCBs are manmade chemicals found in products like motor oil, plastics and oil-based paint and are a potential carcinogen, the EPA says.

Washington and Oregon health officials suggest pregnant or nursing mothers, as well as children, shouldn't eat more than seven white sturgeon caught in the river a month, while other people shouldn't eat more than eight white sturgeon per month. Oregon announced the limit March 10 and Washington announced the limit April 7.

Toxicologist Emerson Christie with the Washington State Office of Environmental Public Health Services said the amount of PCBs found in some Lower Columbia white sturgeon's tissue is only slightly higher than the state's threshold for safe consumption.

He said the advisory is the "least restrictive" limitation the state puts out. The threshold is based off the American Heart Association's recommendation to eat fish twice a week.

Christie said fish advisories could last years because officials cannot lift warnings until data negating the need for the advisory is collected. He said PCBs are "very persistent" and "hard to get out of the environment."

PCBs can be found in sediment where sturgeon feed, and the pollutants can remain in the fat of the long-living fish for years, according to the Oregon Health Authority. PCBs can lead to possible potential learning and behavioral problems and pregnant women can pass pollutants to kids, the Washington State Department of Health reports.

"Any reduction of PCB in the environment would be a good step in reducing PCB concentration in fish," Christie said.

EPA

How to comment on EPA proposal Online: www.regulations.gov. Mail: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, EPA Docket Center, Standards and Health Protection Division Docket, Mail Code 28221T, 1200 Pennsylvania Avenue N.W., Washington, DC 20460. Online public hearings: 9 to 11 a.m. May 24, register at tinyurl.com/wam3s4sa; and 4 to 6 p.m. May 25, register at tinyurl.com/bdzbxmr.

The Washington advisory limiting white sturgeon consumption came about a week after the EPA proposed rolling back relaxed clean water regulations, approved in 2019 and 2020 for Washington state.

Columbia Riverkeeper is an environmental group aimed at protecting the Columbia River from toxins. Legal and Program Director Lauren Goldberg said the EPA's proposed rule would return PCB levels to 2016 requirements, which are 25 times less than the amount of PCBs allowed in Washington waters today.

Goldberg said the EPA approved the limits of 7 picograms of PCB emitted in Washington waters a day in 2016 under the Obama administration, and the regulations were loosed to 170 picograms a day in 2020 during the Trump administration due to pushback from businesses.

The EPA says its own decisions on the 2019 and 2020 changes were "not based on a sound scientific rationale."

Columbia Riverkeeper, along with six other environmental organizations, filed a lawsuit to revert the EPA's rollbacks, according to Earthjustice, an environmental law group with an office in Seattle. Earthjustice says groups representing the pulp and paper industry, the Washington Farm Bureau and Boeing petitioned to lower restrictions, which the Trump administration approved.

People can comment on the EPA proposal through May 31.

