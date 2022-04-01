 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Environmental Protection Agency fines Longview scrap metal yard

Scrap metal
Michael Schaffler on Unsplash, Contributed

A Longview scrap metal yard recently paid thousands of dollars in federal environmental penalties.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday GT Metals & Salvage agreed to pay $50,300 in fines for dumping stormwater discharge from the business to nearby ditches, which eventually drained into the Columbia River.

The EPA reports industrial stormwater at companies like the salvage yard, located in the 2000 block of 38th Avenue, can include pollutants like metals and fuel oil that can harm water quality and aquatic life. 

GT Metals & Salvage President Marc Wallace said the fines were paid as of Friday.

The EPA said GT Metals didn't comply with a state stormwater permit for industrial businesses, but Wallace disagreed. He said the company has been permitted with the state since 1999. He also said the company had the required stormwater pollution prevention plan, but the EPA did not approve of the document. 

Wallace said he hired an environmental consulting firm to create a new stormwater discharge plan. 

