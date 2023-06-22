Upcoming all-age events feature watching films under the stars at area parks.

Woodland’s Hot Summer Nights & Movies in the Park kicks off Friday, while Longview Parks and Recreation’s Movies at the Park starts in August.

Woodland

Movies in Woodland are set to run from dusk to 9 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 25 at Horseshoe Lake Park.

Events include a $5 dinner provided by the Veterans of Foreign Wars at 5:30 p.m., while a city flyer states “the fun begins” with live bands from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Different activities are planned at each showing.

Friday

: “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” Enjoy STEM books with the library.

July 7

: “Lightyear.” Enjoy a military vehicle display.

July 21

: “Encanto.” Enjoy lighted kayaks on the lake.

July 28

: “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.” Enjoy a classic car show.

Aug. 4

: “DC League of Super-Pets.” Come dressed as your favorite super hero.

Aug. 11

: “Rumble.” Enjoy a display of construction equipment.

Aug. 25

: “The Bad Guys.” Enjoy a truck and side-by-side tailgate.

Longview

Longview Parks and Recreation’s Movies at the Park kicks off Aug. 11 at Lake Sacajawea Park. People can bring blankets or lawn chairs to watch films.

The event begins with pre-movie activities at 7 p.m. and movies start when the sun sets. Popcorn, treats and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

Aug. 11

: “B.I.G.”

Aug. 18

:”Moana.”

Aug. 25: “Puss in Boots.”