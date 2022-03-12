End of indoor mask mandate comes to Longview businesses

Saturday was the first day after Washington’s indoor mask mandate ended. Many business owners and customers in Longview said they expected limited changes, whether they supported masks or were glad to see them phase out.

Gov. Jay Inslee put the statewide mandate back into effect in August as the Delta variant took off over the summer. Case numbers in Cowlitz County and across Washington have dropped below their levels before that surge, leading Inslee to remove the indoor mandate again beginning March 12.

“It’s a little bit of relief to a lot of people,” said Victor Murphy, manager at Longview Sewing who also works security at a handful of local bars. “I see people come in who are a happier, I can see their smiling faces again.”

A handful of businesses throughout Longview kept signs in the window on Saturday morning about face covering requirements. Individual businesses can still require them for customers, though it’s unclear how many places will take that approach

The Merkantile Café opened in the Merk building in December, so Saturday was officially the first day it had operated without the mask mandate. Owner Randy Burns said he didn’t expect that much to change without the mask requirement.

“A lot of people haven’t been wearing it already. The only place where I really see it is the grocery stores,” Burns said.

That pattern could be seen seen later that morning at WinCo Foods in the Triangle Shopping Center. During a 15-minute stretch Saturday morning, a little more than half of the customers came into the store with masks on.

“You never know where other people have been or what they might have. And I have people in my family who are immunocompromised,” said Ian Hazelton, one of the masked customers at the store.

Masks are still required for healthcare facilities and congregate settings, such as long-term care facilities. RiverCities Transit buses require them as part of a federal mandate for airplanes and mass transit systems.

Kathleen Thompson works in healthcare and said she was happy to see the requirement stay in place there. As she and her husband David went through downtown Longview Saturday morning, they wore high-quality masks and said they weren’t planning to drop their guard against the virus.

“We’ve made it two years without catching COVID. I know there are still variants and dangers out there, so I will take the extra safety,” Thompson said.

At Heavenly Donuts, manager Jose Abzun was requiring his employees to wear masks but not requiring it for his customers. He said that could change as the situation with the pandemic continued to evolve.

“I’ve had no complaints about it. But it’s the first day, so I wouldn’t know how that changes,” Abzun said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.