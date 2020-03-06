Employment Security commissioner to talk future workforce at CEDC annual meeting

A former U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and a past Microsoft leader will highlight Swiss-style apprenticeships and successful entrepreneurship during a keynote lecture on Tuesday at the Cowlitz County Event Center.
The talk by Eric and Suzan LeVine is part of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council annual meeting, which is open to the public. Tickets are $50 per person or $390 for a table of eight.
Suzan LeVine was appointed a commissioner for the Washington State Employment Security Department in July 2018. She also has served as a U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Lichtenstein from June 2014 to January 2017, according to an CEDC news release.
She played a key role in signing a joint declaration of intent between the U.S. and Switzerland to collaborate on apprenticeships, partnering with 30 companies to bring and/or expand their Swiss-style apprenticeship model into America.
Two-thirds of all Swiss students start their careers with an apprenticeship around the ages of 15 and 16, according to the Swiss Confederation. Apprenticeships combine classes at a vocational school with on-the-job training at a host company, where apprentices are employed.
Eric LeVine is an entrepreneur and small business owner whose resume includes a leadership position at Microsoft on a team that pioneered the use of crowd-sourced big data for software reliability, according to the CEDC. He later applied that knowledge and experience to found CellarTracker, the world’s leading wine cellar management software and largest collection of crowd-sourced wine reviews.
The CEDC annually meeting begins at noon Tuesday and is expected to last about 90 minutes. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Attendees should register in advance by emailing or calling Lindsey Cope at cope@cowlitzedc.com or 360-423-9921.