Cowlitz County has seen consistent job growth in the years since the pandemic, with unemployment on the decline and new industries becoming more enticed with the idea of moving into the Southwest Washington region.

Industries that make up the bulk of the county’s workforce have continued to grow. Jobs especially remain steady in manufacturing, local jobs and health, according to July data from the Washington state Employment Security Department.

Unemployment rates have stayed at a historic low since the beginning of 2023, with some months of the year seeing lowest since the 1970s when data collection began.

Stay up to date on Lower Columbia news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Lower Columbia news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.

Manufacturing, trade and transportation, and health care positions have been consistently on the rise since 2020 in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties.

More industries are looking at Southwest Washington as a viable option for business, said Ted Sprague, president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council.

With access to deep-water ports along the Columbia River, which is a major international transporter of cargo, and more land on which to build, the area is attractive for businesses looking to expand, he said.

“We’re lucky to have five deep-water ports, a rail line served by two rail companies, a regional airport,” Sprague said. “That’s the key; all the infrastructure is in place.”

Manufacturing industries added 300 jobs over the last year, the report says, most of which were the manufacturing on nondurable goods such as paper, food processing and chemicals.

These jobs are boosted by having manufacturers like NORPAC, Weyerhaeuser and Nippon Dynawave in Longview — with NORPAC planning new projects and a shift to more recyclable products. Nippon Dynawave suffered damages at its location last month after a widespread fire ripped through the factory.

Cowlitz County’s unemployment rate, while still low, was slightly higher in July at 4% compared to 3.6% in June. Jobs in construction, mining and logging remained unchanged compared with July 2022.

Workforce Southwest Washington, an economic analysis and consulting center, has recently invested more resources into training for the heath care industry as experts expect demand in those positions to continue to rise.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Registered nurses, retail salespeople and special education teaching assistants are the most in-demand positions between Clark, Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, according to the most recent data from Workforce Southwest Washington. Across the three counties, PeaceHealth was the top hiring employer, the data shows.

Having the Lower Columbia College around also helps boost efforts to channel more trained and certified people into these open positions, Sprague said.

The Southwest Washington region in general has seen growth outpacing the rest of the state; Clark, Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Thurston counties have all seen a higher nonfarm employment rate than the state and most other counties.

The Cowlitz Economic Development Council has fielded more calls from businesses, not just in the Pacific Northwest but across the West Coast looking to build, Sprague said, especially as remote work has become more viable for industries.

“We’ve seen that COVID was a realization for some businesses that they don’t need to be in a large urban center, where the cost of doing business is typically higher than in a rural area,” Sprague said.

Not all industries are thriving. Some retail store owners in Longview have said they have struggled to stay open after the challenges posed by the yearslong pandemic, The Daily News reported in June.

Clark County saw the biggest jump in nonfarm employment between February 2020 and July 2023, while Wahkiakum County has the second-highest rate of any county in the state, and Cowlitz County is eighth.