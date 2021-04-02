Employee tip in 2018 led to Cowlitz County coroner fraud investigation

County Chief of Staff Axel Swanson said an employee came forward in 2018 with the information, just as the county was starting an accountability audit with the state auditor’s office, so the county explained the allegations to the state office and asked for its help.

Swanson said as the allegations involved possible criminal activity, the county worked with the state auditor and sheriff’s office. In August 2019, they turned the investigation over to the State Auditor’s Office special unit and the WSP where it’s been since.

At the time, Davidson served as President of the Washington Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners and traveled to trainings and conferences and for legislative meetings. He also attended International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners conferences and performed accreditation audits on behalf of the association.

According to the report, both associations reimburse individuals for incurred travel expenses if they complete a reimbursement request form and submit copies of receipts.

Davidson was reimbursed about $7,800 by WACME and about $4,700 by IACME, according to the report. About $100 of county-paid airfare expenses were also found to not be for legitimate county business, as they related to an IACME accreditation audit of Ada County, Idaho, the report said.