Emergency work on Maplewood slide takes place Jan. 18-20; storm damage repair on Columbia Heights Road Jan. 13-19

Loose soil and debris will be removed from the 2600 block of Maplewood Drive in Longview from Jan. 18 to 20.

The City of Longview contracted with Advanced Excavating Specialists to do the work caused by a recent slide.

Maplewood Drive will be closed to through traffic during the removal, but access for local residents will be maintained. Other drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Columbia Heights Road

Longview's Stormwater Division crew will repair storm damage along sections of Columbia Heights Road between Fishers Lane and Parkview Drive starting Jan. 13. The work will be done between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. and is expected to be completed by Jan. 19, according to a press release from the city.

The road will be open between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m., but drivers should expect extended delays. To avoid delays, motorists are asked to use alternate routes.

