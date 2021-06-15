Emergency Support Shelter recognizes Juneteenth holiday, Longview civil rights pioneers

This year, Emergency Support Shelter is recognizing the Juneteenth holiday, as well as honoring a Longview family that has fought for equality and civil rights for decades.
The nonprofit’s board of directors made Juneteenth a paid holiday for its employees this year, ahead of the state’s requirement to make it a paid day off in 2022.
Juneteenth, celebrated annually on June 19th, recognizes the day in 1865 when Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas, with the news that the civil war and slavery had ended. The Washington Legislature this spring passed a new law making Juneteenth a paid day off for state workers.
Emergency Support Shelter Executive Director Sarah Hancock said when she told the board about the new state law, it led to a discussion about the agency’s mission. It also raised conversation about outgoing board member Cynthia Washington-Mattson, Longview civil rights pioneer Victoria Freeman’s granddaughter. The board unanimously voted to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for Emergency Support Shelter staff this year to observe the holiday and honor Washington-Mattson.
“It’s not something we just believe in principle, we have someone among us, someone who signifies this,” Hancock said. “Even without that, our board was a unanimous, ‘Yes, let’s commemorate this.’”
Victoria Freeman forced Longview schools to integrate in 1924 when she enrolled her sons at Kessler School. In 1957, she headed a committee that led to the establishment of Clearview Park in her neighborhood. In 1994, the city of Longview renamed it Victoria Freeman Park.
Emergency Support Shelter Board President Sandy Junker said the board believed the time was right and it’s important to recognize the holiday. Washington-Mattson has been an active and integral member of the board for years, Junker said. The women have served on the board on and off for several years, and together for the last six years, Junker said.
“She’s been integrally involved with committees helping to set policy with the board and for Sarah (Hancock) to move forward. … She’s been integral in setting the direction of the board with strategic planning, helping the agency move forward,” Junker said. “She’s not one to just sit back.”
Washington-Mattson said the Emergency Support Shelter board always thinks of all people, races and cultures.
“For them to take a bold stand as an organization to actually honor my family for the upcoming Juneteenth and from here on out … I applaud them for that, for everything they’re doing,” she said.
Saturday event
Washington-Mattson said her family has fought hard in Longview to “keep the culture alive” and Juneteenth is dear to her heart. Although she will be out of town this weekend, Washington-Mattson said she is excited about the Juneteenth event set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the park named after her grandmother.
Washington-Mattson’s family held informal Juneteenth celebrations when she was younger in the ‘60s or ‘70s, according to a previous TDN story. Audrey Woods, Washington-Mattson’s mother and Victoria Freeman’s oldest daughter, revived the Juneteenth tradition with a more formal community event in 1999 at the McClelland Arts Center and Victoria Freeman Park.
Washington-Mattson and her daughter CeCe Raglin took over much of the organizing when Woods died in January 2004, and have held Juneteenth events on and off for several years.
“Longview does celebrate and has celebrated, and wants to stand by what Juneteenth represents,” Washington-Mattson said Monday. “Freedom for my race and freedom for everybody.”
“It’s gonna get bigger and better every year, I can feel it in my spirit.”