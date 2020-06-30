Emergency Support Shelter names Cowlitz deputy as advocate of the year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Emergency Support Shelter, a Longview-based nonprofit that assists battered women and their families, named Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Caitlyn Neill as its Advocate of the Year last week.

The Shelter’s award recognizes an “everyday hero” in the community who has made a positive difference in the lives of victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and other crimes.

Several people are nominated each year, and an ESS committee selects a winner. The winner is typically announced at the Shelters annual fundraising breakfast, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the organization made the announcement at a virtual fundraiser this year.

Those interested in donating to the Emergency Support Shelter can learn more at https://www.emergencysupportshelter.com/

