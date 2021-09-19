Emergency Support Shelter holding virtual event to raise domestic violence awareness

The Emergency Support Shelter is holding a free virtual event to show people outside of abusive relationships what it is like “walking in a survivor’s shoes.”

The nonprofit provides shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence or sexual assault and also provides other services for crime victims.

The virtual event, “In Her Shoes: Living with Domestic Violence,” begins at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 to help raise awareness and community knowledge during Domestic Violence Awareness/Action Month.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

People interested in attending can register through Eventbrite.com at https://bit.ly/3hKzaut/ or through the Emergency Support Shelter’s Facebook page. Everyone is welcome to attend. It is recommended attendees be 13 years old and older.

Participants will become characters, make choices about their relationships and see what happens to provide a snapshot of abusive relationships based on real-life stories. The activity will generate a discussion about what happens in unhealthy relationships and how people can support those experiencing them, according to the event page.