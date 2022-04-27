Emergency Support Shelter holding pub crawl Saturday to raise awareness, money

The Emergency Support Shelter is partnering with three Longview bars to hold a pub crawl Saturday to raise awareness and funding for its program serving sexual assault survivors.

During the "Hops for Hope" event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, $1 for every beer purchased is donated to the Hope Project, a free and confidential service for survivors.

People who visit all three locations — Ashtown Brewing, Shamrock Bar and Grill, and Broadway Barrel Room — and complete a consent card will be entered into a raffle for a self-care basket worth more than $500. The first 50 people who complete a card will receive a free T-shirt.

The bars also will have coasters with a QR code to the Hope Project's website allowing people to find out more about its services, according to Emergency Support Shelter.

