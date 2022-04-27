 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Emergency Support Shelter holding pub crawl Saturday to raise awareness, money

The Emergency Support Shelter is partnering with three Longview bars to hold a pub crawl Saturday to raise awareness and funding for its program serving sexual assault survivors. 

During the "Hops for Hope" event from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, $1 for every beer purchased is donated to the Hope Project, a free and confidential service for survivors. 

People who visit all three locations — Ashtown Brewing, Shamrock Bar and Grill, and Broadway Barrel Room — and complete a consent card will be entered into a raffle for a self-care basket worth more than $500. The first 50 people who complete a card will receive a free T-shirt. 

The bars also will have coasters with a QR code to the Hope Project's website allowing people to find out more about its services, according to Emergency Support Shelter. 

