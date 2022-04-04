Emergency Support Shelter, community remembers and honors Longview attorney Ann Mottet

While on a weekend beach getaway with a group of friends in the 1980s or 1990s, Ann Mottet exemplified her lifelong mission.

The group heard a couple having a fight, the woman getting “kind of beat up” by her boyfriend, said Cathy Zimmerman, Mottet’s friend. They brought the woman inside, tended to her and Mottet, a former advocate for domestic violence survivors, gave the woman advice.

“She said, ‘I can’t believe I’ve been rescued by a cabin full of feminists,’ “ Zimmerman said. “It was a good example of Ann’s spirit. She was a rescuer and just generous with everything.”

Mottet, a family attorney and “fierce advocate” for women and children, died Oct. 4 at the age of 68 after anesthesia complications during surgery.

Last month, after Mottet was nominated for the Emergency Support Shelter’s Sister Marie Nigro Advocate of the Year Award, the organization decided to honor her contribution to the shelter and the community in a different way, said Sarah Hancock, executive director.

The organization will hang a plaque with Mottet’s picture and short description of her work in the shelter to show those working “to make the mission happen that Ann is with us,” Hancock said.

On Friday, Hancock presented Mottet’s sister Carolyn Fox with a painting of Mottet incorporating some of her favorite things, a cat and flowers, with the background a collage of words describing her and her work — strong, kind, advocate.

“She did her best to bring justice to people and meet unmet needs,” Fox said. “Ann wasn’t perfect, ... but she did her personal best. She had a vision and tried to make good on that vision.”

Longview Attorney Caitlin Earnest nominated Mottet for the award because she was “the first and only person I thought of” considering her lifetime of work in the community.

Earnest met Mottet a couple of years ago when Earnest returned to Longview after attending law school on the East Coast and started working at the Emergency Support Shelter. A mutual friend introduced the two because they were on the same wavelength, Earnest said.

“I remember first meeting her and hearing about her work and I thought, ‘I want to be you when I grow up. Can I be you as an attorney?,’ “ Earnest said. “Her story resonated with me so much and was really inspiring as I stepped into the legal world here.”

‘A fierce and effective advocate’

Mottet grew up in Longview, raised by community activists Ruth and Arthur Mottet. Fox said their parents nurtured Mottet’s passion for social justice and generosity.

After graduating from college, Mottet returned to Longview, helping establish the Emergency Support Shelter. In 1979, the founding board and Director Ruth Harms hired Mottet as the first shelter manager and women’s advocate, according to her 2011 application to the shelter board.

The work motivated Mottet to go to law school. She returned to Longview after passing the bar exam in 1984. She specialized in family law and was passionate about helping women and children.

Barbara Vining knew Mottet personally and professionally, but the two became friends before either were attorneys.

In the late 1970s, the women formed a support group with several others who would meet regularly and became close friends.

“Through that I really got to know Ann and her joie de vivre, her wonderful sense of fun and empathy and compassion,” Vining said. “She was always full of laughter and brought joy to those around her. ... She would be a great ally, and you would not want to be on the other side in a case with her.”

Mottet was part of the first wave of women attorneys in Longview, along with Alex Styve, Joyce Brekke and Sue Baur, who had to “break in” to the field dominated by men, Vining said.

“Ann always had a sunny personality. I don’t recall her talking about barriers,” Vining said. “There were certainly attitudes of individual male attorneys that affected her but she didn’t let that get in her way.”

When Vining finished law school and began working in the Child Support Division of the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, she got to know Mottet’s attorney side.

“I never had a case against her but observed her in court,” Vining said. “She was a fierce and effective advocate for her clients and cared a great deal about getting her clients through difficult periods of their life.”

Mottet was part of the feminist movement in the 1970s and brought that philosophy to her work, Vining said.

“She wanted women to have an equal place in work and in their partnerships,” Vining said. “She would work to get an equitable economic result for her client. She was knowledgeable, she worked hard, did her research and brought her brilliance to that task.”

Mottet volunteered for Cowlitz Wahkiakum Legal Aid and served on the board for several years. Many cases she took on were helping vulnerable and low-income women for no charge, said Lori Sarancik, executive director.

“A big part of what we do here is work with families, that’s the kind of law she practiced and she was very comfortable in that space,” Sarancik said. “She had special skills and knowledge and wanted to help people by giving them that gift.”

Along with her family law practice, Mottet worked as the City of Kalama prosecutor and a Cowlitz County court commissioner.

Mottet spent the last five years of her career working in the Child Support Division of the county Prosecuting Attorney’s Office before retiring in 2018.

In the three years attorney Amy Morgan worked with Mottet at the division, she went from a courtroom adversary to a good friend and mentor.

“I knew Ann before but I knew her as an opposing attorney, and she was fierce,” Morgan said. “When I started at the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, I had a few people say, ‘Are you sure you can work with Ann?’ But she was so wonderful, took me in, helped me and shared her knowledge. She was a great teammate.”

The women stayed in touch after Mottet retired, and Morgan said Mottet even helped with her divorce.

“I feel like she left a lasting impact with me in her vision of the ability of one person to change a community,” Morgan said. “I hope to be able to honor that and go forward with that same vision, finding areas to be passionate about and do what I can to make things better.”

A ‘renaissance woman’

Along with her work in the legal community, Mottet volunteered her time at other organizations, including the Emergency Support Shelter, the Lower Columbia College Board of Trustees and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

Vining said Mottet was a “renaissance woman,” who loved her church, flowers and singing in the community choir.

“She would talk about how at the dinner table her father would give them science lessons or quizzes,” Vining said. “She learned the Latin names of plants from her parents.”

Kathleen Patton, Mottet’s longtime friend and former pastor, said her garden was “a work of art.”

“She made beauty everywhere she went, had a passion for art,” Patton said. “She loved Longview. ... This was her place and she was for Longview no matter what.”

Mottet was a lifelong member of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, where Patton and her husband served as clergy for 17 years. Patton said Mottet was a “tremendous friend and ally” to the church and their family.

“She was always someone we could count on to speak the truth and love. She ways always incredibly honest,” Patton said. “A side of Ann we got to enjoy was her outrageous sense of humor and her generosity.”

Cathy Zimmerman, a longtime friend, said Mottet was always involved in social justice.

“She cared about helping people who were vulnerable,” Zimmerman said. “She was a strong feminist and a strong Christian, very involved in St. Stephen’s. She was not a preachy person but it was part of her feelings about social justice.”

Liz Kearny, Longview Presbyterian Church pastor, got to know Mottet in 2017 through a group Kearny organized to discuss white supremacy locally following a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“Anywhere injustice was happening Ann could be found standing up and speaking up,” Kearny said. “She was a powerful force to be reckoned with in our community and she used that power for standing up alongside the vulnerable where we live.”

