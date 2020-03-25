Emergency management offers businesses guidance for 'Stay Home' order

With the statewide "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order issued by Gov. Jay Inslee going into effect at midnight March 25, the Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management released guidelines for businesses to assist them in complying with the order.
Businesses that deliver services and serve one or more of the essential functions during the two-week proclamation period must ensure they are meeting these guidelines. The office says it's particularly important for businesses such as grocery stores where large gathering sizes are commonly expected:
• All businesses that remain open must ensure occupancy and lines formed for entry follow the guidelines for group size and social distancing. Six feet of space between individuals is critically important.
• Essential businesses must establish and implement social distancing and sanitation measures established by the United States Department of Labor’s Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID19. Further information regarding these measures can be found at https://www.osha.gov/Publications/OSHA3990.pdf and the Washington State Department of Health Workplace and Employer Resources & Recommendations at https://www.doh.wa.gov/Coronavirus/workplace
• No business pass or credentialing program applies to any activities or operations under this proclamation. Workers are not required to possess a letter or business issued identification card identifying the business as essential or the worker as their employee, however it is highly recommended.
Any business with questions or concerns should direct inquiries to the Cowlitz County COVID-19 Incident Management Team at imt.pio@co.cowlitz.wa.us.
