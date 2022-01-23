Emergency food and shelter money is available in Cowlitz County

Cowlitz County has been awarded $42,024 from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to help the county’s nonprofit, faith-based and local government agencies that provide food and shelter.

The money comes from federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties manages the funding process, according to a press release from United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties.

A local board made up of the national required representatives is assembled to determine how the funds awarded to Cowlitz County will be allocated, notes the release.

The money must be distributed to the organizations complying with the following six guidelines according to the press release:

be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government

are eligible to receive federal funds

have an accounting system

practice non-discrimination

have demonstrated capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

have voluntary board, if a private voluntary organization

To apply for Emergency Food and Shelter Program Phase 39 funds, public or private voluntary organizations should visit www.cowlitzunitedway.org and fill out an application.

Submissions are accepted by sending an email to aheinlen@cowlitzunitedway.org, or submissions can be mailed to: United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties, P.O. Box 1336, Longview WA 98632.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 15.

