Emergency food and shelter money available for Cowlitz County agencies

Kelso food bank

Faithful Servants volunteer Maria Snider, left, gives stuffing and chicken broth to Longview resident Thanh Le at the Faith Center Food Bank in Kelso on Nov. 19, 2021. Agencies distributing emergency food and shelter can apply for federal funds through the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties. 

 Courtney Talak

Cowlitz County agencies providing emergency food and shelter can apply for federal funding disbursed through the United Way. 

The county received $55,932 in Phase 40 Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds from the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency.

NPR reports that all over the United States, food banks are experiencing a surge of people in need this year.

The United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties manages the local funding process along with a board of the required representatives. 

The money must be distributed to entities that:

• Are private voluntary nonprofits, faith-based organizations or units of government.

• Are eligible to receive federal funds.

• Have an accounting system. 

• Practice non-discrimination.

• Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs. 

• Have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization. 

Interested organizations can visit cowlitzunitedway.org to fill out the application and submit it at aheinlen@cowlitzunitedway.org or mail it to United Way of Cowlitz & Wahkiakum Counties, P.O. Box 1336, Longview WA 98632. The application deadline is Feb. 15. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

