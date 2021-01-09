Emergency food and shelter funds available

More than $54,000 has been awarded to Cowlitz County via the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to help the county’s nonprofit, faith-based and local government agencies that provide food and shelter.

The money comes from federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties manages the funding process, according to a press release from United Way.

A local board made up of the national required representatives is assembled to determine how the funds awarded to Cowlitz County will be allocated, notes the release.

The money must be distributed to the organizations complying with the following six guidelines according to the press release:

private voluntary nonprofit, faith-based entities or units of government

eligible to receive federal funds

have an accounting system

practice non-discrimination

demonstrated capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs

voluntary board, if a private voluntary organization

To apply for Emergency Food and Shelter Program Phase 38 funds, public or private voluntary organizations should go to www.cowlitzunitedway.org.