 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emergency food and shelter funds available
0 comments

Emergency food and shelter funds available

{{featured_button_text}}

More than $54,000 has been awarded to Cowlitz County via the Emergency Food and Shelter Program to help the county’s nonprofit, faith-based and local government agencies that provide food and shelter.

The money comes from federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties manages the funding process, according to a press release from United Way.

A local board made up of the national required representatives is assembled to determine how the funds awarded to Cowlitz County will be allocated, notes the release.

The money must be distributed to the organizations complying with the following six guidelines according to the press release:

  • private voluntary nonprofit, faith-based entities or units of government
  • eligible to receive federal funds
  • have an accounting system
  • practice non-discrimination
  • demonstrated capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs
  • voluntary board, if a private voluntary organization

To apply for Emergency Food and Shelter Program Phase 38 funds, public or private voluntary organizations should go to www.cowlitzunitedway.org.

Submissions are accepted by sending an email to bfisher@cowlitzunitedway.org, or submissions can be mailed to: United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties, 1338 Commerce Ave., Suite 206, Longview WA 98632.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 20.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News