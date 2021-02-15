Emerald Kalama Chemical bought by German chemical company for $1 billion

German-based specialty chemicals company LANXESS announced Sunday it had purchased Emerald Kalama Chemical for about $1 billion, but has not yet announced if there will be any changes at the plant.

Emerald Kalama was recently fined by the EPA for hazardous waste handing violations.

Emerald Kalama Chemical employs approximately 500 people worldwide and runs production sites in Kalama, the Netherlands and Great Britain, with about 45% of its net sales in North America. The total value of Emerald Kalama Chemical is $1.075 billion, and after deducting debts, LANXESS will pay around $1.04 billion for the company, according to a LANXESS press release.

“Emerald Kalama Chemical has a very efficient setup, bundling all its production activities at only three sites. That is why we expect to integrate the new business very quickly,” LANXESS Chairman of the Board of Management Matthias Zachert said in a press release.

