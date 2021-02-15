Emerald Kalama Chemical bought by German chemical company for $1 billion

German-based specialty chemicals company LANXESS announced Sunday it had purchased Emerald Kalama Chemical for about $1 billion, but has not yet announced if there will be any changes at the plant.
Emerald Kalama was recently fined by the EPA for hazardous waste handing violations.
Emerald Kalama Chemical employs approximately 500 people worldwide and runs production sites in Kalama, the Netherlands and Great Britain, with about 45% of its net sales in North America. The total value of Emerald Kalama Chemical is $1.075 billion, and after deducting debts, LANXESS will pay around $1.04 billion for the company, according to a LANXESS press release.
“Emerald Kalama Chemical has a very efficient setup, bundling all its production activities at only three sites. That is why we expect to integrate the new business very quickly,” LANXESS Chairman of the Board of Management Matthias Zachert said in a press release.
LANXESS has about 14,400 employees in 33 countries and focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. Zachert said by acquiring 100 percent shares in Emerald Kalama Chemical, which is a is a globally leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals, especially for the consumer segment, “we are gaining further momentum on our growth course.”
“The businesses of Emerald Kalama Chemical are an ideal fit for us,” Zachert said. “We will further strengthen our Consumer Protection segment and open up new application areas with strong margins, for example in the food industry and animal health sector. In addition, we will also enlarge our presence in our growth region of North America. All this will make us even more profitable and stable.”
About 75% of Emerald Kalama Chemical’s sales are in the consumer segment, including preservatives for food, household and cosmetic applications, flavors and fragrances and products for animal nutrition.
The remaining 25% of sales come from specialty chemicals for industrial applications, like plastics and adhesives. Those sales were about $425 million in 2020, according to the press release.
While the transaction still has to be approved by regulatory authorities, LANXESS has signed a binding agreement, the press release said, and expected to finalize the purchase in the second half of 2021.
Emerald Kalama Chemical did not return requests for comment.