Elizabeth Rogan sentenced to 15 years for her role in 2019 Ryderwood murder

Elizabeth Rogan was sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the 2019 murder case of 47-year-old Ryderwood man Travis Seiber.
Rogan, 45, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree burglary in connection with the March 18, 2019 murder of Seiber. She also pleaded guilty to residential burglary in connection with a Jan. 18, 2019 burglary of Seiber’s home and to second-degree identity theft for an unrelated case.
Rogan was sentenced in Cowlitz County Superior Court at the end of January to 15 years in prison and 3 years of parole for the second-degree murder charge; 6 years and 3 months in prison and 1.5 years of parole for the first-degree burglary; 2 years and 5 months in prison for the residential burglary; and 1 year and 2 months in prison, 1 year of parole and repayment of costs for the identity theft.
The sentences run concurrently, meaning Rogan will spend 15 years in prison and 3 years in community custody, or on parole, after her release.
While Rogan was originally facing a first-degree murder charge, she agreed to testify against co-conspirator Anthony De Puisaye Greene and in return got the lesser charge. De Puisaye Greene was sentenced in December to 45 years in prison for the murder and 16 other charges.
According to sentencing documents, Rogan admitted to helping De Puisaye Greene enter Seiber’s home with the intent of stealing from him on March 18. She knew De Puisaye Greene had a weapon, and she “assisted him in immediate flight” by driving him away with the stolen property and the firearm.
The murder occurred in the early morning hours of March 18, 2019. Rogan visited Seiber unannounced and asked to use his bathroom in order to distract him, she told investigators. Seiber let her inside, then De Puisaye-Greene killed Seiber while robbing him of a DVD player, DVR and cell phone, according to court documents.
According to court documents, Rogan told deputies she met Seiber in 2014 through Plenty of Fish, an online dating app. They went years without communicating before reconnecting in January 2019, but she soon began dating De Puisaye-Greene and ceased contact with Seiber.
Rogan also said that on Jan. 18, 2019 she went to Seiber’s home to help him organize the garage. De Puisaye Greene dropped her off at Seiber’s home and they discussed that Rogan would district Seiber and get him drunk while De Puisaye Greene stole watches and cash from the home.