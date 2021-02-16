Elizabeth Rogan sentenced to 15 years for her role in 2019 Ryderwood murder

According to sentencing documents, Rogan admitted to helping De Puisaye Greene enter Seiber’s home with the intent of stealing from him on March 18. She knew De Puisaye Greene had a weapon, and she “assisted him in immediate flight” by driving him away with the stolen property and the firearm.

The murder occurred in the early morning hours of March 18, 2019. Rogan visited Seiber unannounced and asked to use his bathroom in order to distract him, she told investigators. Seiber let her inside, then De Puisaye-Greene killed Seiber while robbing him of a DVD player, DVR and cell phone, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Rogan told deputies she met Seiber in 2014 through Plenty of Fish, an online dating app. They went years without communicating before reconnecting in January 2019, but she soon began dating De Puisaye-Greene and ceased contact with Seiber.

Rogan also said that on Jan. 18, 2019 she went to Seiber’s home to help him organize the garage. De Puisaye Greene dropped her off at Seiber’s home and they discussed that Rogan would district Seiber and get him drunk while De Puisaye Greene stole watches and cash from the home.

