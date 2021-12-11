Elizabeth DeSpain retires after 16 years with ADA Transit System

Elizabeth “Betsy” DeSpain retires in December from RiverCities Lift in Longview.

The Paratransit Services general manager was “given a heartfelt” retirement sendoff by the company at a gathering at the Red Lobster in Kelso.

DeSpain is the general services manager for RiverCities Lift, the American Disabilities Act public transit complement to RiverCities Transit, the fixed route bus system operated by the City of Longview serving Longview and Kelso. Paratransit Services, a nonprofit 501 © 3 company based in Bremerton, has operated the public ADA system for the city of Longview since 1997.

DeSpain has been with Paratransit Services for 20 years. She began her career in 2001 as the operations supervisor for the company’s TriMet Lift contract in Portland. In 2005, she accepted the general manager position for Paratransit Services’ contract to operate the Community Urban Bus Service (CUBS), serving Longview and Kelso. She maintains that position until her retirement, although the service name changed to RiverCities Lift.

She and her staff were named to the 2016 Wall of Fame at the Washington State Department of Transportation’s 40th Annual Public Transportation Conference. At the celebration, she was acknowledged for her emphasis on the values of safety and positive, supportive professionalism, as demonstrated by her outstanding efforts to keep her buses running the previous winter during conditions so harsh a state of emergency was declared by Gov. Jay Inslee, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.

During her farewell party at the Red Lobster, DeSpain was presented a plaque with the following words: “Your commitment every day to our mission and your leadership and dedication to our employees, clients and communities we serve is greatly appreciated. You have truly made a difference in so many of the lives we are entrusted to serve and have left your mark on Paratransit Services for years to come!”

DeSpain also was presented from RiverCities Transit a crystal award thanking her for “16 years of service and the countless lives you’ve touched. You made a difference. Congratulations on your Retirement!”

