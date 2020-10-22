Elections office reassures voters that incorrectly sent ballots cannot be used for fraud

While a Facebook post from a local woman who got several ballots incorrectly mailed to her house is generating community concern about voting fraud, the Cowlitz County Elections office is reassuring voters that the system is safe.
“These ballots that are at her house, she can’t do anything with them,” Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland said. “She can’t return it (to vote) because we review the signature.”
As the signatures would not match, the ballot would not be counted, she said. The elections office is trained to verify signatures each year, Fundingsland said, and the real concern for her is that those people did not get their ballots and cannot vote until the elections office can track down a correct address.
“We want to find people’s correct address so they have the opportunity to vote,” she said.
The woman who posted the concern has been contacted privately by the elections staff, Fundingsland said, and will be following procedure by returning the incorrect ballots to the post office marked “not at this address” or “return to sender.”
By law, the elections office can only inactivate voter addresses if the USPS tells them the address is old to protect against voter disenfranchisement.
“Otherwise, everybody would be calling to cancel each other,” she said.
Fundingsland said voters get ballots mailed to the wrong house fairly frequently, because Washington is a vote by mail state and many people forget to tell the election’s office when they move or neglect to submit a change of address form at the post office.
“If they don’t contact us (with an address change), we are going to send ballots to the home until somebody says they’re not at this address and hands it back to the Post Office,” she said.
So far, voter turnout is on track for an all-time high, Fundingsland said. As of Tuesday, about 14.5% of the 71,200 registered voters had returned ballots, and they’re still pouring in. WHO said the office typically gets about at third of the ballots back soon after ballots are mailed out, another third a few days before election day and the remaining third on election day itself.
She said if the current rate of return continues, the county is on track to see an 85% return rate. In Cowlitz, general election turnout usually hovers in the 82% to 84% range, Fundingsland said.
“We’re ready to break some records here,” Fundingsland said. “It’s very exciting.”
People who want to register to vote for the Nov. 3 general election have until Oct. 26. Register online at VoteWA.gov or by mail.
