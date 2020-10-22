Elections office reassures voters that incorrectly sent ballots cannot be used for fraud

Fundingsland said voters get ballots mailed to the wrong house fairly frequently, because Washington is a vote by mail state and many people forget to tell the election’s office when they move or neglect to submit a change of address form at the post office.

“If they don’t contact us (with an address change), we are going to send ballots to the home until somebody says they’re not at this address and hands it back to the Post Office,” she said.

So far, voter turnout is on track for an all-time high, Fundingsland said. As of Tuesday, about 14.5% of the 71,200 registered voters had returned ballots, and they’re still pouring in. WHO said the office typically gets about at third of the ballots back soon after ballots are mailed out, another third a few days before election day and the remaining third on election day itself.

She said if the current rate of return continues, the county is on track to see an 85% return rate. In Cowlitz, general election turnout usually hovers in the 82% to 84% range, Fundingsland said.

“We’re ready to break some records here,” Fundingsland said. “It’s very exciting.”

People who want to register to vote for the Nov. 3 general election have until Oct. 26. Register online at VoteWA.gov or by mail.

