Elderly man missing in Kalama

An 89-year-old Kalama man is missing near Sauer Road, according to Cowlitz County Search and Rescue.
You have free articles remaining.
Peter J. Slempa was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday and is thought to have wandered away from his home on Twilight Lane. He is reported to have health and memory loss problems, according to a a KLOG radio report. He wandered away from his house last year and a neighbor found him in a ditch.
HE is a white male and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved denim shirt.