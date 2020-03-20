You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Elderly man missing in Kalama
0 comments

Elderly man missing in Kalama

{{featured_button_text}}

An 89-year-old Kalama man is missing near Sauer Road, according to Cowlitz County Search and Rescue.

Peter J. Slempa was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday and is thought to have wandered away from his home on Twilight Lane. He is reported to have health and memory loss problems, according to a  a KLOG radio report. He wandered away from his house last year and a neighbor found him in a ditch.

HE is a white male and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved denim shirt. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kelly Zainfeld: “Awareness isn’t enough”
Local

Kelly Zainfeld: “Awareness isn’t enough”

"These people, these aren’t just firemen. These are husbands, spouses, sons, brothers, sisters. I think that gets lost because being a fireman is so honorable. But they’re people, and when they see bad things over and over again, we expect them to be this tough hero, but they have the same heart and same mind as every other person."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News