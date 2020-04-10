Elaine Placido to leave county to lead river conservation nonprofit

Elaine Placido, Cowlitz County community services director, will leave the county this summer for a new position as the executive director of the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership.
The Estuary Partnership is a Portland-based non-profit that protects and advocates for the lower Columbia River, from Bonneville Dam to the Pacific Ocean.
Placido has been a member of the organization's board of directors since 2014 and is currently the board chair. She said she is very interested in the Estuary Partnership's work.
"The opportunity to be directly involved with science, education and policy on the Lower Columbia was an opportunity that I couldn't pass up," she said.
Placido, who heads the county Building and Planning and Health and Human Services departments, said she will be leaving the county on June 1.
Prior to starting her current position in January 2019, Placido was Building and Planning director for six years and operations manager for two years. Placido was an active duty member of the Coast Guard, led non-profit organizations and served in local government in other states.
Placido and her family have a farm in Rainier. She holds a doctorate degree in public administration from Valdosta State University, a master's degree in public administration from the University of Nebraska and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Park University. She also holds certificates from the Grantsmanship Institute and FEMA Emergency Management Institute.
"Elaine stands out as the absolute right person at the right time," Susan Holveck, Estuary Partnership Board vice chair, said in a statement. "She has a deep understanding of natural resources, land use and watershed issues, as well as the connection of natural resources and public health."
Debrah Marriott, current Estuary Partnership executive director, will step down June 30. Placido will officially begin her duties August 1, and will spend some time with Marriott and the managers and staff in June and July.
