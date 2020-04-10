Elaine Placido to leave county to lead river conservation nonprofit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elaine Placido, Cowlitz County community services director, will leave the county this summer for a new position as the executive director of the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership.

The Estuary Partnership is a Portland-based non-profit that protects and advocates for the lower Columbia River, from Bonneville Dam to the Pacific Ocean.

Placido has been a member of the organization's board of directors since 2014 and is currently the board chair. She said she is very interested in the Estuary Partnership's work.

"The opportunity to be directly involved with science, education and policy on the Lower Columbia was an opportunity that I couldn't pass up," she said.

Placido, who heads the county Building and Planning and Health and Human Services departments, said she will be leaving the county on June 1.

Prior to starting her current position in January 2019, Placido was Building and Planning director for six years and operations manager for two years. Placido was an active duty member of the Coast Guard, led non-profit organizations and served in local government in other states.