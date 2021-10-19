Elaborate home light display scares up Halloween spirit in Kelso

Every fall, Zo Gladson gets a lot of questions about his electricity bill.

It's easy to see why. Gladson runs a music-synchronized Halloween light display for multiple hours every night in October. His home's location makes the display stand out even more, as his house on North 17th Avenue is visible from the Interstate 5 exits onto Allen Street and the nearby complexes of stores.

Gladson has lived at his current address in Kelso for 19 years and has put up elaborate Christmas light shows nearly every year. The Halloween light display started around 2011, partially as a way for him to test the technology with a slightly smaller display.

Gladson has kept building out and expanding the Halloween display, though, because it has encouraged a warm reaction from his neighbors and visitors.

"You see the joy it brings to the kids' faces. That's really what has made me keep doing this, seeing how happy it makes people who come to the door," Gladson said.

The current Halloween display is about half the size of the Christmas display. The Halloween show uses roughly 10,000 LED lights, along with flashing ghosts and standalone elements, which will expand to more than 25,000 individual lights in December.

