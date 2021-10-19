Elaborate home light display scares up Halloween spirit in Kelso

Every fall, Zo Gladson gets a lot of questions about his electricity bill.
It's easy to see why. Gladson runs a music-synchronized Halloween light display for multiple hours every night in October. His home's location makes the display stand out even more, as his house on North 17th Avenue is visible from the Interstate 5 exits onto Allen Street and the nearby complexes of stores.
Gladson has lived at his current address in Kelso for 19 years and has put up elaborate Christmas light shows nearly every year. The Halloween light display started around 2011, partially as a way for him to test the technology with a slightly smaller display.
Gladson has kept building out and expanding the Halloween display, though, because it has encouraged a warm reaction from his neighbors and visitors.
"You see the joy it brings to the kids' faces. That's really what has made me keep doing this, seeing how happy it makes people who come to the door," Gladson said.
The current Halloween display is about half the size of the Christmas display. The Halloween show uses roughly 10,000 LED lights, along with flashing ghosts and standalone elements, which will expand to more than 25,000 individual lights in December.
Setting up the lights for each holiday takes a few days. Gladson said the timing and the programming is the most time consuming. Gladson uses software called Light-O-Rama that is specifically designed to animate and sync lights for holiday displays. He said he takes time throughout the year to tinker with the settings and bring in new lights or music cues.
The music is one of the few places where the Halloween display outdoes the Christmas one. While the Christmas display runs through about 18 classic holiday songs, the Halloween playlist is longer and more varied with novelty classics like "The Monster Mash" and "This Is Halloween" along with recent hits by bands like Imagine Dragons.
"I try to keep it kid-friendly, otherwise I'd use Metallica and other heavy songs I like. But there's a lot that works for Halloween," Gladson said.
The music can be heard on 96.5 FM in the immediate vicinity of Gladson's home.
As for the question about his energy bill, Gladson said the show is less costly than people think. His show relied on incandescent lightbulbs the first few years, which caused late-year billing spikes. The show has switched over to LED lights which offer a wider range of color options and are significantly more energy-efficient.
"Now that I'm almost 100% using LEDs, I don't notice much of a change at all," Gladson said.
The light display in Kelso runs from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 6:30 to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Gladson also runs the lights early in the morning on weekdays to allow some students to see it on their way to school.