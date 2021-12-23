Eight-year-old and grandmother win TDN's Where's Santa? contest

An eight-year-old and her grandmother ventured into Riverside Park on Thursday morning and won The Daily News' annual Where's Santa? competition.

Willow Ham and her grandmother, Dana Millard, won the $500 prize after they found the miniature Santa tucked into the rafters of the small log cabin in Riverside Park.

"There was a lot of excited screaming, I'm surprised someone in the park didn't think that we needed help," Millard said.

Millard said she and Willow have participated in the Where's Santa? search for several years without winning and were determined to make a strong effort this time. Willow spent the night at Millard's house so they could get an early start on searching through parks in Kelso.

Millard said they would figure out how to spend the prize after Christmas. She said Willow talked about going to Great Wolf Lodge in Grand Mound or using the money to fill up the new bedroom Willow's parents are building.

