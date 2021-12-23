 Skip to main content
Eight-year-old and grandmother win TDN's Where's Santa? contest

Where's Santa?

Willow Ham, 8, stands outside the Riverside Park cabin where she and her grandmother, Dana Millard, found the Where's Santa? prize Thursday.

An eight-year-old and her grandmother ventured into Riverside Park on Thursday morning and won The Daily News' annual Where's Santa? competition.

Willow Ham and her grandmother, Dana Millard, won the $500 prize after they found the miniature Santa tucked into the rafters of the small log cabin in Riverside Park.

"There was a lot of excited screaming, I'm surprised someone in the park didn't think that we needed help," Millard said.

Where's Santa?

Eight-year-old Willow Ham accepts the $500 gift card prize she won for finding the Santa in TDN's annual Where's Santa? contest from Daily News Sales Manager Kyler Roden. Willow and her grandmother found Santa at Riverside Park.

Millard said she and Willow have participated in the Where's Santa? search for several years without winning and were determined to make a strong effort this time. Willow spent the night at Millard's house so they could get an early start on searching through parks in Kelso.

Millard said they would figure out how to spend the prize after Christmas. She said Willow talked about going to Great Wolf Lodge in Grand Mound or using the money to fill up the new bedroom Willow's parents are building.

