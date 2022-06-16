Egg Days schedule includes coronation Friday, parade, egg salad sandwiches Saturday

WINLOCK — What started as a celebration of Winlock as a national egg producer has evolved to an homage to city pride and small-town togetherness.
Winlock’s Egg Days event returns Friday and Saturday to honor 101 years of Egg Day queens, parades and homemade egg salad sandwiches.
In 1922, the Lewis County Advocate reported only one other American city produced more eggs than Winlock.
The first egg-centered festival was called Winlock Poultry and Egg Day and held Aug. 13, 1921, according to a city of Winlock report. City officials decided to host the event annually after drawing nearly 1,000 people, and the official name changed years later. Volunteer Jodie Curtis said today Egg Days can draw up to 10,000 visitors.
Schedule
Friday
10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friends of the Winlock Timberland Library book sale, 300 Northeast First St., next to the post office.
11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Frank’s Bar & Grill, 108 E Walnut St. with Friday night drink specials and live music by Two Minute Miracle.
7 p.m., 82nd Egg Days coronation, Winlock Community Building, 607 Northwest Kerron St. Refreshments will follow the ceremony.
Saturday
8 to 10 a.m., pancake breakfast fundraiser, Olequa Senior Center, 119 SW Kerron St.
8 a.m. to close, Custom Car Show, Front Street, with live music by Primetime.
9:30 a.m. to about 4 p.m., Vendors, farmers market and a balloon artist, the elementary school, 405 NW Benton Ave.
10 a.m. to close: The Club Tavern hosts a DJ and live music, with a street dance starting at 9 p.m., 318 NE 1st St.
10 a.m. to 2 pm: “Egg-splore” local history at the Winlock Historical Museum, 400 NE 1st St.
11 a.m.: Parade with candy tossed, First Street to the elementary school. This year's grand marshals are members of the Lions Club of Winlock.
11 a.m. until gone, free ice cream cones at “Roy’s Place”, 204 Northeast First St.
11 am to close: Boss Hogg’s BBQ & Catering, 109 East Walnut St., with a beer garden, food specials and live music at 7 p.m.
After the parade, free egg salad sandwiches, across the tracks from the “World’s Largest Egg," hosted by Our Closet is Your Closet volunteers and Cedar Village IGA.
After the parade, Lewis County Fire District 15 open house and safety fair, 609 NW Kerron Ave.
1 p.m., the Reptile Man presents 12 live reptiles in a 40-minute show at the elementary school athletic field, 405 NW Benton Ave.
1 to 2 p.m.: Winlock Dance Center’s dance demo then free line dancing class for all ages, corner of Front and Fir streets.
2:30 p.m., magic show for all ages, elementary school athletic field.
4 p.m. Pinewood Egg Day Derby, the lot next to the Firehouse Restaurant at 411 NE First St. Weigh-in is at 2 p.m.
