Egg Days schedule includes coronation Friday, parade, egg salad sandwiches Saturday

WINLOCK — What started as a celebration of Winlock as a national egg producer has evolved to an homage to city pride and small-town togetherness.

In 1922, the Lewis County Advocate reported only one other American city produced more eggs than Winlock.

The first egg-centered festival was called Winlock Poultry and Egg Day and held Aug. 13, 1921, according to a city of Winlock report. City officials decided to host the event annually after drawing nearly 1,000 people, and the official name changed years later. Volunteer Jodie Curtis said today Egg Days can draw up to 10,000 visitors.