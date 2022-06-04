 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egg Days Festival in Winlock planned for June 18

98th annual Winlock Egg Day

Participants throw candy from a tractor while rolling through the Superchicken and Mighty Egg parade at Winlock's 98th annual Egg Day celebration in June 2019. 

 Courtney Talak

WINLOCK — Winlock's free Egg Days festival dating back to the 1920s will come back this year starting 8 a.m. June 18.

A parade will start 11 a.m. near exit 63 on the Interstate 5 in Winlock, with food and merchandise vendors set up on the route. Attendees can also get free egg salad sandwiches, watch a car show starting at 8 a.m. and see live music. 

The Egg Days festival can draw up to 10,000 visitors each year, according to a report from The Daily News. The first festival was held in August 1921 to celebrate the town's finishing of a local road, with Winlock being recognized as the second-biggest producer of eggs in the United States

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

