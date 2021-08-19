Youth and Family Link holding free Aug. 25 dental, vaccine clinic

While all slots are full for Youth and Family Link’s back-to-school giveaway Aug. 25, the free dental and COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open to everyone, no appointment necessary.

Anyone who gets a vaccine will get a raffle ticket to enter into a giveaway for a television, an Xbox, a PS5 or a laptop, Link community program coordinator Emiley Siters said.

Youth and Family Link plans to give away 600 backpacks filled with school supplies to Longview and Kelso kindergarten through 12th-grade students at the annual event. Families were asked to register online in advance, and registration is full, Siters said.

The event being held at Victoria Freeman Park also includes a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and a dental clinic. Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson shots will be available through a partnership between Medical Teams International and Kaiser Permanente. The dental clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Checkups are free and appointments or signups are not necessary, Siters said. The clinic will be held across the street from the park in the Youth and Family Link gym.

Youth and Family Link received a grant from Kaiser Permanente to hire youth interns to improve vaccine outreach.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}