 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Youth and Family Link changes time, place for Wallace youth back-to-school giveaway

  • 0
Wallace Elementary courtyard

An outside courtyard at the new Wallace Elementary School in Kelso in December 2020. 

 Courtney Talak

A school supply giveaway for Wallace neighborhood youth will now take place during Wallace Elementary's back-to-school night Tuesday.

Youth and Family Link had planned to hold the giveaway at its Wallace Neighborhood Center Monday but it will now take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Elementary School, 1213 S. Fifth St., Kelso. 

UPDATED: Back-to-school resource fairs, supply giveaways set this month for Cowlitz County families

Link will hand out 200 backpacks with school supplies to Wallace youth on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call Youth and Family Link at 360-423-6741. 

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists propose 'space bubble' shield to protect Earth from climate change

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News