Youth and Family Link changes time, place for Wallace youth back-to-school giveaway

A school supply giveaway for Wallace neighborhood youth will now take place during Wallace Elementary's back-to-school night Tuesday.

Youth and Family Link had planned to hold the giveaway at its Wallace Neighborhood Center Monday but it will now take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Elementary School, 1213 S. Fifth St., Kelso.

Link will hand out 200 backpacks with school supplies to Wallace youth on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call Youth and Family Link at 360-423-6741.