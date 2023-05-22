VANCOUVER — Washington State University Vancouver leaders have selected local early-learning provider Innovative Services NW to relaunch on-campus child care services as early as August.

The programs will be able to serve about 60 children between 2½ and 5 years old and provide families with access to dieticians, speech therapists, employment and housing support, and more. The all-encompassing approach, both the school and provider said, aligns with WSUV’s strategic plan to provide uplifting support to its students, staff and community that extends beyond basic day care.

“We’ve been hearing from our students there’s a serious need for more access to basic needs for families,” said Jenny Chambers-Taube, WSUV’s vice chancellor for finance and operations. “Because Innovative Services NW can provide services beyond just child care, they were an attractive option.”

Child care had been a staple of the Vancouver campus for 23 years until its suspension in March 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Campus leaders have been searching for external providers to lease the school’s existing space in an effort to make the services more affordable for its students and staff.

Innovative Services NW will lease the space from WSUV and provide both full-time and part-time care options. Chambers-Taube anticipates the partnership will last at least 10 years.

Students and staff, which made up approximately 15 percent of clients in 2020, will receive a 20 percent discount on services and will be prioritized in selection. Costs per child, the provider said, will be finalized and announced in the next few months after the leasing contract is signed.

About the provider

Innovative Services NW is a Vancouver-based nonprofit provider of comprehensive early-learning services, pediatric therapy and employment access services.

Melody Partridge, Innovative Services NW’s early-learning director, said she leapt at the chance to work with WSU Vancouver as the company sought to expand its footprint in Southwest Washington.

“We have outgrown where we’re at, but when the (request for quote) for WSUV came out, we thought this would be a great opportunity for us to expand what we do great here.”

The company engages in a play-based approach and avoids discipline measures that don’t allow opportunity for communication with families on how to improve or learn, Partridge said. Like other early-learning programs, it also strives to prepare young students for a classroom routine.

“We really liked how (Innovative Services NW) doesn’t expel children due to behavior and that they have specialists that work with the child and the family to address this child’s needs,” Chambers-Taube said. “They’re really trying to incorporate every family’s culture and language into curriculum.”

The services will be located in the first floor of the McClaskey building on campus, which features a 7,000-square-foot inside space with three classrooms, a kitchen space, offices, a library and a play room. It also features a 15,000-square-foot outdoor space with natural landscaping, covered play areas and playground equipment.

WSU Vancouver offers scholarship opportunities for students and families who may need support paying for child care, whether that be in the new on-campus location or elsewhere in the community.

For more information on what’s available and how to apply, visit the school’s website at https://studentaffairs.vancouver.wsu.edu/student-affairs/resources-get-you-started.