Work by Kalama student earns display in Seattle Holocaust museum

KALAMA — A local high school student's leadership and work on genocide studies was recognized this year at the Seattle Holocaust Center for Humanity.

Zoporah Jones, a senior at Kalama High School, said the Upstander Wall is an area toward the back of the museum that features students who have left a footprint on their community and advocated for Holocaust awareness among other social issues.

"It creates a group where you're working with a bunch of proactive students in a way to solve and find solutions to hate," Jones said.

Jones said she became interested in activism while growing up in Kalama. She started Kalama High School's first multicultural student union, which she said the community needed in order to heal from the events of earlier this year when two students were arrested after alleged violence or threats of violence. One arrestee allegedly used homophobic slurs during a fight.

"When a community is not working the way it should be, when there's no respect or whether it's faltering, it can be really detrimental to everyone," Jones said. "When a community is strong and together, it shows in the people, and that's where my passion comes from."

Jones was also selected to join the Seattle Holocaust Center's Student Leadership Board and was the only student outside of King County to have her work recognized this year in the center. The board meets monthly to discuss different historical genocides and make presentations based on experiences with survivors and their own research.

Michael Ready, a Kalama High School history teacher with a background in teaching about the Holocaust and genocide-related issues, said Jones was a good candidate because of her hard work especially for students from marginalized backgrounds.

"I've worked with the Holocaust Center since 2018, and in my time with them I've met so many survivors and people who are active in the community," Ready said. "We call them agents of change — people who are actively trying to see our mission of 'Never Again' be true. And (Jones) exemplifies that in so many ways."

Most of the Holocaust Center dedicates its content to the victims of the historical event. Toward the back of the museum, Ready said, there is an "Upstander Wall" where local students and their work are displayed.

The current young generation — commonly referred to as Generation Z — will likely become the last generation to meet or have conversations with survivors of World War II, Ready said.

Upholding Holocaust awareness has become more important recently, Ready said. Nationally, anti-Semitic criminal incidents have risen from 2,107 in 2019 to 2,717 in 2021, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Washington state in 2021 saw 46 designated anti-Semitic hate crimes, according to the ADL.

Through his teaching methods, Ready said he hoped to inspire and educate his students on the seriousness of the Holocaust. Jones specifically caught on and went above and beyond, Ready said.

"The important thing about trying to get so many students involved with the center and genocide education is for them to understand the deep need we all have for empathy," Ready said, "and the deep need we all have to be agents for change."

Jones said the Upstander Wall chooses students who help their community in more ways than just advocating for Holocaust awareness. The display with her name on it tells of a student whose activism and passion has helped their high school and larger community.

"When you work toward something passionately and strongly, if you put in the determination and persistence, good things will come," Jones said.