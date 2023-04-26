Woodland Public Schools' second attempt at passing a replacement levy is shy of reaching enough voter support, according to unofficial results from Tuesday's special election.

An educational programs and operations replacement was on the ballot for Woodland voters, two months after the levy was voted down in the February special election.

Early unofficial results Tuesday show 50.9% of voters rejected the measure again, this time by about 50 votes so far, according to the Cowlitz County Auditor's Office. Voter turnout is sitting at 36%. The next update is expected Wednesday.

The levy would tax $1.91 per $1,000 of assessed property value. For a home valued at $300,000, that would mean roughly $573 per year. The school district would then collect $5.9 million in 2023, $6.25 million in 2024, and $6.62 million in 2025.

District officials have said the levy funds many of its school staff members, as well as programs like athletics and theater. Without it, the district expects to make significant budget cuts.