Woodland's first transitional kindergarten begins this November

WOODLAND — Those without access to early learning now have the option of signing their 4-year-old up for a new transitional kindergarten program in Woodland Public Schools.

The first day of the "Jump Start Kindergarten" program starts Nov. 2 for children who turned 4 years old by Aug. 31, the district said in a news release this week.

The students will attend from 8 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. five days a week at the North Fork Elementary School. School buses will be available for students at the normal stop times, the district said.

Eligibility to join the program extends to all Woodland residents regardless of whether they live in the North Fork school zone.

Jump Start will include aspects of a full-day kindergarten curriculum taught by certified teachers and paraeducators. The program will work to address the "whole child," the district said, by providing varied learning experiences.

Though the free meal program provided to all schools during the COVID-19 pandemic has expired, families can apply for the Free and Reduced Lunch program on the Woodland Public Schools food services website.

The district said space in the program is limited, encouraging families to apply as soon as possible through the district's Jump Start Kindergarten webpage.

Woodland follows several Cowlitz County school districts who have launched a similar program aimed at the subset of students who may not be old enough for kindergarten but also not eligible for federally funded early learning programs like Head Start and Early Head Start.

Kelso, Longview and Kalama districts all recently began their own transitional kindergarten programs.