Woodland voters asked to replace school educational programs levy

WOODLAND — Voters in February will decide on whether they should continue to help the Woodland School District fund basic education, staff and extracurricular activities in schools.

Superintendent Michael Green said the district will put a replacement educational programs and operations levy on the ballot for the Feb. 14 special election in Cowlitz County.

Voters this year are being asked to pay $2.05 per $1,000 of assessed property value, which for property worth $364,000 would cost about $691 annually or $57 per month.

This levy would be a decrease from the one voters approved in 2020, which cost owners $2.37 per $1,000 assessed property value.

Actual tax payments can vary based on a number of different factors when it comes to specific properties.

Woodland is joining the Kalama School District in its request for a replacement educational programs levy, which funds much of the school staff and extracurriculars like athletics and theater programs.

The funds also go toward transportation, building maintenance, special education funding and technology, Green said.

According to the district, tax collection would be $5.9 million in 2024, $6.25 million in 2025 and $6.62 million in 2026.

Green said if the levy does not pass, he will recommend to the school board to place it on the April ballot. If voters still choose to vote it down, he said they would likely have to slash 6% of the overall budget.

"When you consider that about 85% of our budget is staff alone, not only would we be cutting things like extracurriculars ... but it would actually hit the classroom," Green said. "We would see class sizes increasing. We would see fewer course offerings."

An argument against the levy was included in this year's voter pamphlet from the Cowlitz County Auditor's Office, detailing how Woodland citizens are facing record-high inflation and rises in rent and property taxes.

The argument also cited low test scores in the Woodland School District that showed how more dollars does not equal better education.

"Most of us would love to continue supporting levies, but under the prevailing circumstances, many taxpayers of the district simply cannot afford to," the argument reads.

Voter pamphlets and ballots will be sent Jan. 27 and voting closes 8 p.m. Feb. 14. Online and mailed voter registrations must be sent to the Cowlitz County Auditor's Office by 5 p.m. Feb. 6.

Updates to addresses and registrations can be made between Feb. 7 until 8 p.m. Election Day.