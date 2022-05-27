Woodland students learn about gray whales with maritime museum

WOODLAND — Blubber can shield you from cold water.

That's what Woodland Elementary School students learned first hand when staff from an Astoria museum visited the school earlier this month to talk about gray whales.

Students dipped their bare arms in ice water for 10 seconds, then again with their arms covered by bags of vegetable shortening, a blubber simulator, according to the Woodland School District. The first-graders were surprised how much the fat provided warmth.

Field Educator Kelly McKenzie with the Columbia River Maritime Museum used such hands-on experiments to teach students May 12 how gray whales protect themselves from the Pacific Northwest's cold waters, as well as the difference between mammals, like whales which breathe air and live in the water, and fish, which live and breathe under water.

During the presentation, students held whale rib bones and vertebrae, as well as touched a piece of baleen, a series of plates gray whales have in place of teeth that allows food like krill to filter through from mud and dirt.

“The average Pacific Gray Whale, which .... can be the size of a school bus, eats 2,500 krill each day,” McKenzie said in a press release by the school district.

The maritime museum's staff teaches kindergarten through fifth grade Oregon and Washington students for free, reports the school district. McKenzie said she enjoys spreading maritime information.

“For me, I love how every day is so different since I have to change my lessons depending on each grade level, and my favorite part is engaging and teaching students about important maritime topics," McKenzie said in the press release.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

