Woodland students, community members protest mask mandate Friday

A group of Woodland students and community members protested the state’s mask mandate Friday.

About 80 students from fifth to eighth grade participated in an organized protest outside the middle school Friday morning, said Eric Jacobson, communications manager for Woodland Public Schools. A group of parents and community members also were outside the school with signs against the mandate, he said.

The administration invited students inside because it was cold, told them they could go to class if they would wear a mask or could stay unmasked in the library, Jacobson said.

A handful of students who protested outside the high school also were invited inside, and some remained on the sidewalk, Jacobson said.

According to Woodland School District policy, peaceful demonstrations at school are permissible but must be held in designated places and at designated times to not disrupt classes or other activities.

School staff provided addresses for Gov. Jay Inslee, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and State Superintendent Chris Reykdal for students in the library to write letters regarding the mandate, Jacobson said. A majority wrote letters and could then work on classwork or homework, he said.

About 10 to 20 middle school students went to class after first period, Jacobson said. Students were provided water and lunch in the library and could leave to go to the bathroom if they wore a mask, he said. Some students chose to go home around noon and others remained in the library the rest of the school day, Jacobson said.

Fewer than five kids were disciplined because of rude and disruptive behavior, Jacobson said. Students who were “peaceful” were not disciplined, he said.

“We don’t discipline when it comes to lawful protests because it is a part of learning,” Jacobson said. “But if they do yell at teachers, or it starts to exit that respectful protest, that’s when disciplinary action is taken.”

Washington state requires all school personnel, visitors and students to wear a mask at school when indoors. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction will withhold funds from districts that “willfully fail to comply” with mask and employee vaccine mandates.

COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person through respiratory droplets, and evidence shows that wearing a mask reduces an infected person’s chance of spreading the virus to others, according to the state Department of Health.

Health officials and school districts have said masking, distancing and other measures have prevented COVID-19 cases from spreading in schools.

About 10 people protested against students wearing masks Tuesday afternoon outside Castle Rock Elementary School.

Dozens of secondary students at Pe Ell School, in Lewis County, staged a walkout to protest the state’s mask mandate on Tuesday, the Centralia Chronicle reported.

