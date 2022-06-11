Woodland seniors overcome COVID challenges to graduate

WOODLAND — Woodland High School's gym was filled to capacity Friday night to celebrate this year's graduating class.

More than 130 high school seniors, their family and their friends packed into the building for the commencement. The ceremony was shifted from the stadium into the school gym earlier this week to avoid the rain.

Moving ceremony locations was not the largest challenge faced by the students who graduated from Woodland this spring. The effects COVID-19 had on the student's time in high school dominated the night's speeches. The introductory speech by Taylor Curnutt talked about how the class "embraced the suck" of 2020 and 2021 and celebrated being the first class in three years with a largely normal senior year.

"Although in the moment these challenges seem like the end of the world, it's how we meet those challenges and what's within us that will build us into the people we are meant to be," the class's main speaker Isabella Mattison said.

Principal Phillip Pearson used an extended metaphor about the first responders on 9/11 to illustrate the courage he hoped the students would bring into their future.

Mattison and Curnutt were two of the seniors who were honored earlier in the week during the school's senior recognition night with scholarships and academic honors.

The district's alternative TEAM High School held its commencement Wednesday night. More than 30 students received their diplomas this week, making this year one of the school's largest graduating classes.

Woodland School District highlighted two students from TEAM in an online feature on Monday for their accelerated schooling track. Kylie Fredricks graduated with her high school diploma and an associate degree from Clark College through the district's Running Start program. Sixteen-year-old Grace Riesterer earned her high school diploma in two years and became the quickest graduate in the school's history.

“TEAM is all about putting yourself into the right mindset and getting in the zone; put your phone away, remove distractions, and you can accomplish so much," Grace said.

Commencement ceremonies for both Woodland schools were live-streamed and recorded on the Woodland High School YouTube channel.

