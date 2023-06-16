WOODLAND — A Woodland High School science teacher won a regional award highlighting her strong chemistry teaching methods and dedication to the field.

Stephanie Marshall is set to be presented the award at the Northwest Regional Meeting of the American Chemical Society from June 28 to 30 at Montana State University, according to a Woodland School District press release.

Winning the Glenn and Jane Crosby Award for Excellence includes a cash prize for Marshall and $450 to school STEM activities.

A member of the Portland chapter of the American Chemical Society nominated Marshall for the award.

Marshall said she dreamed of becoming a teacher since the fourth grade and looks for ways to help students enjoy learning.

“Chemistry isn’t easy, but it makes the world a more understandable place,” she said in the news release. “If I can foster an environment where students feel comfortable learning, question what’s happening in the world around them, and have fun at the same time, then I feel I have done my job.”