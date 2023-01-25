Woodland School District updates tax rates for replacement levy in February election

WOODLAND — The Woodland School District has recalculated the tax rates voters will decide on in this February's special election and now say the replacement levy rate is lower than originally estimated.

The Cowlitz County Auditor's Office online voter's pamphlet says the educational programs and operations replacement levy would cost taxpayers approximately $2.05 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Eric Jacobson, communications manager for the Woodland School District, said in an email to The Daily News that the recalculated rate will actually be $1.91 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

In the February 2020 election, the online voter's guide stated the "approximate levy rate" per $1,000 of assessed property value would be $2.37 or $2.36 depending on the year.

Jacobson also said the district actually collected $2.10 per $1,000 of assessed property value during 2021, 2022 and 2023 when that levy was active.

Voting closes 8 p.m. Feb. 14. Pamphlets are set to be mailed Friday, and online or mailed voter registrations must be sent to the county auditor's office by 5 p.m. Feb. 6. Voters can update addresses or registrations between Feb. 7 until 8 p.m. on Election Day.