WOODLAND — The Woodland School District is auctioning a vehicle repaired by students.

Students in the school's auto classes replaced and repaired part of a 1999 Volkswagen Jetta GLS's powertrain and brakes and people can bid on the car in a silent auction from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 17.

This silent auction is open to anyone, not just Woodland residents, the district reports.

The vehicle's estimated Kelley Blue Book value is $1,500 and the starting bid will be $1,000, according to the district.

Any amount above the Kelley Blue Book value can be claimed as a tax-deductible donation because the money will support the high school’s SkillsUSA Automotive, Construction and Metals Club, the district reports.

The class put more than $550 in parts into the car not including the hours of labor worked by the students.

Woodland offers Career and Technical Education classes on topics like metalwork, woodwork, culinary arts, agriculture, auto mechanics and more.

Wayne Miller, Woodland High School’s auto and metalwork teacher, encourages students to try the classes to see what "piques their interest or introduces them to a new passion ...," according to a district news release.

He also said there is a nationwide need for trade-based professionals.

1999 Volkswagen Jetta GLS details Black exterior and black leather interior

168,868 miles

5-speed manual transmission

New clutch and flywheel

New spark plugs, plug wires, ignition module, engine oil and filter

New battery, rear brake pads, thermostat housing, brake line, and tie rod ends

Tires in good condition and brakes were bled

“Many professionals in automotive, welding and construction are aging out and retiring,” he said in the release. “We are in a nationwide need of younger people to start in these fields and the career potentials are quite lucrative.”

People can preview the car in person from 4 to 5 p.m., Feb. 13 in the parking lot behind Woodland High School located at 1500 Dike Access Rd., and RSVP to the viewing by emailing millerw@woodlandschools.org.

Register for the silent auction at bit.ly/WHS-1999VWAuction through 4 p.m., Feb. 15. Registrants will receive an email confirming their registration and information on how to bid.

During the silent auction, all bidders will be able to see the highest bid and may increase their bid as many times as they want through 4 p.m., Feb. 17.