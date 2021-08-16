Woodland school board candidate says promoting homeschooling not a conflict

Woodland School Board candidate Trish Huddleston has been promoting home schooling on local Facebook groups, and while some parents say that is in conflict with her role as an aspiring board member, Huddleston disagrees.

“Regardless of if my kids go to public school or home school, we all pay taxes and should know where it’s going,” she said.

Huddleston is running against incumbent Tammy Graham for a seat on the Woodland School Board because of the way the board handled the pandemic, she said.

“What made me run for school board was seeing how the state was just trying to take away our local authority and not giving us choices,” she said. “The more I looked into government and learning how all that works I was like ‘wow, these people need a little reminder of who they work for and what they’re doing here.’ ”

While the Washington State School Directors’ Association standard for directors includes being an “advocate for public education,” those standards are just used as a framework for districts. Huddleston said the board’s focus should be on students, and she is against the mask mandate, which she said was muzzling children and made her daughter sick last year.