WOODLAND — Only dozens of votes are currently separating Woodland Public Schools’ second and final chance to pass a replacement levy officials say will continue to fund extracurriculars and staff salaries.

Early unofficial results show the replacement educational programs levy is failing by 65 votes in what has proved to be a tight race — 1,724 or 49% of Cowlitz County residents have voted yes, and 50% or 1,789 are currently rejecting the measure.

The replacement levy, most of which Superintendent Michael Green says goes toward paying school staff, would charge $1.91 per $1,000 of assessed property value. For a home valued at $300,000, this would amount to roughly $573 per year.

This levy is cheaper than the one voters passed in 2020 at $2.37 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The district made this choice to not overburden homeowners, Green told The Daily News in January.

In the voter’s pamphlet for the measure, an argument opposing the levy cited rising cost inflation and ballooning home prices in Woodland as reasons voters could not help the district through more taxes.

If passed, tax collections over the next four years would be $5.9 million in 2023, $6.25 million in 2024, and $6.62 million in 2025.

If it doesn’t pass, Green told TDN in January, they would likely have to downsize their overall budget by about 6% — with many of those cuts being a reduction in theater and athletic programs as well as staff layoffs.

Of the school district’s entire budget, 85% goes toward staff salaries.

This is Woodland’s second attempt at passing the replacement levy, and it’s a much closer race than the Feb. 14 special election, where the levy was rejected by 400 votes.

The next round of results will be on the Cowlitz County Auditor’s Office website on Thursday.