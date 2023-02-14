Levies to fund education programs and operations in the Kalama and Woodland school districts are both failing in early election results Tuesday.

In Kalama, 50.73% of voters said no to the replacement educational programs and operations levy with a difference of 26 votes.

Woodland voters went the same in Cowlitz County, with 57.79% of county taxpayers saying no to the replacement levy with a difference of 360 votes. Woodland's levy was in a multi-county race; in Clark County the levy got 50.98% of voter support, according to early results from the Clark County elections page.

Superintendents from both districts have said the levy helps fund staff, clubs and extracurricular activities like music and theater. Both districts intend to place the levies on the April special election ballot if they fail.

Results are scheduled to be certified on Feb. 24. Early results show a voter turnout of 25.59% across Cowlitz County. Both levies just need more than 50% to pass.

Kalama School District

The Kalama School District on this year's ballot asked voters to approve a replacement tax of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, the same voters approved in 2020. The collected tax would go toward funding programs like athletics and extracurricular activities as well as salaries for staff.

With a home price of $374,000, the levy would cost about $561 annually or $46.75 monthly.

The school district expects to collect $3.49 million for 2024, $3.77 million for 2025 and $4.06 million for 2026, according to the county voter ballot.

Woodland school levy

The Woodland School District also passed its replacement levy for the same educational programs, basic education materials and staff.

The tax rate listed on this year's ballot said the district asked for a $2.05 per $1,000 of assessed property value. Total tax collection, according to the available voter ballot, would amount to $5.9 million for 2024, $6.25 million for 2025 and $6.62 million for 2026.

Eric Jacobson, district communications manager, later clarified that new estimates show the rate would be closer to $1.91 per $1,000 of assessed property value, so actual tax collections will likely be lower than what's on the ballot. Under this estimate, property valued at $364,000 would result in a $695 annual cost or $57.94 monthly.

The rate is lower than what voters approved in 2020, with the school district saying it collected $2.10 during 2021, 2022 and 2023.