WOODLAND — Career and technical education students finished work and put up a new student store at Yale Elementary School in Woodland.

Woodland High School students constructed a shop to fulfill a request from the nearby elementary school, a district news release says. They also built a shed to be sold in an auction as part of an effort to fundraise for the Woodland High School SkillsUSA club, which works to help students practice welding, plumbing, electrical wiring and woodworking.

Career and technical skills have been emphasized by many Cowlitz County schools and the larger Educational Service District. Kalama School District got $330,000 in state grants to add more vocational classes, and the educational district started offering internships for students in local industries.

Bills currently moving through the Washington state Legislature are aimed at making Running Start and apprenticeships easier to access. Students attending high schools in Cowlitz County sometimes opt into Running Start, where they can finish their high school education while also earning college credits.

Woodland Assistant Superintendent Asha Riley said in the news release the trade industry wants more skilled employees.

"Many professionals in trade careers such as automotive repair, welding, plumbing, electricians, and many more are retiring with few new entrants in the fields,” she said. “The country needs younger people to start in these fields which offer lucrative lifelong careers.”

The program is funded through an expiring educational programs and operations levy, which will be on the Cowlitz and Clark counties' voter ballots during the April 25 special election. Approval of the levy fell short in February, and the Woodland School District is planning to put the measure up again this spring.