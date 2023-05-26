Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Woodland High School government teacher, Sharon “Shari” Conditt, has been selected as finalist for the U.S. Department of Education's Fellowship Program after an intense application process and multi-day interview process, according to the school district.

The fellowship program selects a handful of teachers from around the country to develop scalable projects to enhance and improve student education throughout the United States.

Conditt's passion for civics and her desire to empower students helped her stand out among thousands of applicants to be considered as one of a dozen finalists for the Department of Education's program, the press release states.

During her interview, Conditt shed light on the inadequacies of the prototypical school model. Armed with data, Conditt presented compelling evidence illustrating the disparities between student needs and the resources allocated to address them.

If selected for the Department of Education fellowship, Conditt would need to dedicate 10 hours a week to implementing her student representation program in Washington state by collaborating with organizations and the state Legislature itself. Additionally, she would regularly travel to Washington, D.C. to further develop her network and gain valuable insights to implement her plan.