Woodland classroom terrarium catches fire, limited damage and no injuries

A terrarium in a Woodland classroom caught on fire, but the "quick action" by staff and responders prevented injury and limited damage.

A Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue press release said units were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. Friday to North Fork Elementary School after a school staff member arrived for work and discovered smoke inside the school.

The staff member "acted quickly with a call to 9-1-1" and a fire crew arrived seven minutes later. The crew found light smoke in the building and traced it to a classroom that had heavy smoke.

"The E29 crew discovered a terrarium with smoldering wood chips inside. A heating pad had been placed too close to combustible materials under the terrarium and eventually caught fire," the press release said. "Fortunately, the snake inside the terrarium survived and damage was limited to the terrarium and surrounding materials."

Fire crews used fans to blow the smoke out of the classroom and the remainder of the building, and the building's fire sprinklers had not activated yet "due to the very small and limited size of the fire."

"Had the fire spread beyond the terrarium it likely would have been quickly controlled by a single fire sprinkler," the press release said.