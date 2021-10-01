Woodland classroom terrarium catches fire, limited damage and no injuries

A terrarium in a Woodland classroom caught on fire, but the "quick action" by staff and responders prevented injury and limited damage.
A Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue press release said units were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. Friday to North Fork Elementary School after a school staff member arrived for work and discovered smoke inside the school.
The staff member "acted quickly with a call to 9-1-1" and a fire crew arrived seven minutes later. The crew found light smoke in the building and traced it to a classroom that had heavy smoke.
"The E29 crew discovered a terrarium with smoldering wood chips inside. A heating pad had been placed too close to combustible materials under the terrarium and eventually caught fire," the press release said. "Fortunately, the snake inside the terrarium survived and damage was limited to the terrarium and surrounding materials."
Fire crews used fans to blow the smoke out of the classroom and the remainder of the building, and the building's fire sprinklers had not activated yet "due to the very small and limited size of the fire."
"Had the fire spread beyond the terrarium it likely would have been quickly controlled by a single fire sprinkler," the press release said.
Woodland school Superintendent Michael Green said in the press release that Woodland has “a great team that is focused on safety and is always on the lookout for risks and hazards. We will use this opportunity to draw focus on the safe use of approved appliances with our entire team.”
Twelve total fire personnel responded, with three fire engines and a ladder truck.
“We are grateful for the positive safety culture and responsiveness of all of our school district partners," Fire Chief John Nohr said in the press release. "We will continue our work with all of our community partners, using examples like this, for ongoing fire prevention and safety efforts.”
People are reminded to use "extreme caution with any heating appliance." The press release suggests keeping all combustibles at least three feet from any heating device, regularly inspecting all electric or fuel burning appliances for damage, regularly checking smoke alarms or fire protection systems to ensure they are working properly and considering using fire sprinklers to protect a home or business.